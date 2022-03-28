Man Accused of Shooting Chapin Officer has First Appearance in Court

The man accused of shooting a Chapin Police officer made his first appearance in court this morning.

29-year-old Daniel B. Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee was arrested late Saturday night in rural Brown County after a multi-county pursuit that started when a Meredosia Police officer attempted a traffic stop around 11 pm.

According to police reports, Payne fired shots at officers after crashing his vehicle on Illinois Route 107. A Chapin Police Officer was shot during the incident, and Payne surrendered after police returned fire.

According to a report by WGEM in Quincy, Payne had a first appearance in Brown County Court today in front of Judge Jerry Hooker. Payne faces pending charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, a Class X felony.

Payne was assigned public defender Dennis Woodworth of Quincy as his legal counsel. Bond was set at one million with 10% to apply and was remanded back to the Brown County Jail.

Payne is next due in court on April 6th, however, Woodworth intends to try and move the hearing to an earlier date according to the WGEM report.

According to police reports from late Sunday, the unnamed officer with 7 years of service to the Chapin Police Department sustained serious injury and was transported from the scene to an area hospital. The officer is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.