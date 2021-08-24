Man Airlifted After Fall in Wooded Area of Pike County

A man was rescued after a fall in a wooded area in Pike County on Friday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department received an emergency call from Adams County Dispatch just after 12:00 noon Friday advising that a 70-year-old male had fallen, was injured, and was unable to move from his location due to the injury in a wooded area near the Pike/Adams County Line north of Illinois Highway 104, west of Fishhook.

According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the man was located in rural Pike County by medical emergency personnel at approximately 1:30 PM. He was carefully removed from his location and transported to an awaiting Air Evac Helicopter and transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois.

Agencies involved in the search and rescue was: Adams County Emergency Dispatch, Pike County Emergency Dispatch, Air Evac, Baylis Fire Department, North Pike Fire Department, Griggsville Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Adams County EMS, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood praised the work of first responders in the announcement this morning, saying he is “always amazed at watching the volunteers from the local fire departments in this community, selflessly come out to these calls and literally save lives. That was the case here.”