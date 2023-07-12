Man Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Beardstown Seawall

According to a release by the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department on their social media late yesterday, at approximately 1:30 pm Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called to the riverside of the sea wall.

According to the report, sometime overnight an unidentified man had fallen from on top of the sea wall, approximately 35 feet to the rocks below on the river side of the wall.

Paramedics and firefighters were able to get to the man by boat and then walking through shallow water and vegetation. EMS personnel assessed the man who was then transported by boat to an AirEvac helicopter at the Beardstown Marina for transport to a local hospital.

No update on the status of the man was provided in the report.

Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were assisted on scene by employees from Logsdon Tug Service, Beardstown Police, and AirEvac 27.