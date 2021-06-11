Man Arrested After Disturbances at Two Hotels Overnight

Jacksonville Police responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of West Morton Avenue just before 9:00 pm Thursday after an employee called and advised that a male subject on the premises was drunk and acting belligerent.

The caller said the man had demanded a room for $40.00 and also threatened people in the lobby. According to a police report, the employee gave the man a room key to keep everyone safe.

According to the report, a Jacksonville Police Officer transported the man who was later identified as 36-year-old Seamus M. McLean of Overton, TX to another hotel in South Jacksonville.

South Jacksonville Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express located at 2501 Holiday Lane at approximately 1:30 this morning after a complainant called to advise that a man was roaming the halls shirtless and acting belligerent.

The caller said the man was banging on the walls non-stop, and they were too scared to sleep. McLean was arrested by South Jacksonville Police for disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. McLean has since posted bond and was released.