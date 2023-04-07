Man Arrested After Gun Fired During Domestic Dispute in Chapin

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a physical disturbance in Chapin yesterday that allegedly had a gun being fired at someone.

Deputies were called at 8:48AM Thursday to a residence in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Road near Chapin. The caller told emergency dispatch that a female family member had been in a physical dispute with her boyfriend, and the man had fired a gun at their head during the course of the argument.

The caller also reported that the man had remained at the neighboring residence while the female family member had fled inside to their residence. The caller also reported that there were two more firearms inside the residence, including an assault rifle.

Upon arrival to the neighboring residence, deputies took 33-year old Nobert T. Schindler of that vicinity into custody without further incident.

Schindler has been cited for domestic battery, violation of an order of protection, having no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, altering a serial number on a firearm, and unlawful possession and/or use of a weapon due to having a silencer on a weapon. Schindler remains held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.