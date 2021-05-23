Man Arrested After Hitting Parked Car

A Jacksonville man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit a parked car.

Jacksonville Police were summoned to the 1300 block of South Clay Avenue at 4:29 this morning after a 2-vehicle crash. A caller had reported to police that there was a crash outside of their residence involving a white van and a black passenger vehicle. The caller told police that there was a subject pacing back and forth outside of one of the vehicles and that they believed someone may possibly still be inside one of the vehicles.

Upon arrival, police determined that a vehicle driven by 33 year old Brandon V. Jordan of the 300 block of East College Avenue was traveling northbound on South Clay Avenue. A second vehicle was unoccupied and parked on the street. According to a police accident report, Jordan’s vehicle then left the roadway causing his vehicle to strike the rear end of the parked vehicle causing major damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Jordan refused medical attention and appeared to be uninjured, according to police.

Jordan was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and illegal use of a communication device. He was later booked into the Morgan County Jail.

South Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS assisted at the scene.