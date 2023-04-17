Man Arrested After Saturday Stabbing in Rushville

Rushville Police arrested a man after a stabbing on Saturday.

According to a report, Rushville Police were called to the 100 block of East Lafayette Street in Rushville for a physical altercation with an injury.

Upon arrival, police found 38 year old Jason Jacobs of Rushville with a stab wound in his back. Jacobs was transported from the scene by ambulance to Culbertson Memorial Hospital and then later transferred to a Springfield trauma center for treatment.

Police also arrested 25 year old Nick Tolles of Rushville in connection to the incident. Tolles has been cited for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and reckless conduct. He is currently being held without bond at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.