Man Arrested After Striking Boom Lift in Courthouse Parking Lot

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Tuesday on two separate occasions for major traffic violations.

At approximately 9:45AM, officers executed a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Main Street and cited the driver, 43-year old Claude D. Morris of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue for driving with a suspended license. He was then released.

At approximately 2PM, officers initiated a second traffic stop at the intersection of East Douglas Avenue and North West Streets on a vehicle driven by Morris. Officers had received a report of a vehicle striking a boom lift in the Morgan County Courthouse parking lot and leaving the scene. The boom lift was damaged. Morris’ vehicle also received disabling damage and was towed from the traffic stop.

Morris was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, illegal transportation of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage. Morris was once again released with a notice to appear in court.