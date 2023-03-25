Man Arrested After Two-Vehicle Crash on Jacksonville’s North End

Jacksonville Police made one arrest overnight after a traffic crash.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Sandusky and West Walnut Avenue at 11:38 last night. According to a police report, a vehicle being driven by 51 year old Jagpal Singh of Appomattox Drive was traveling westbound in the 1100 block of West Walnut. A separate vehicle driven by 46 year old Jason R. Lawrence of the 500 block of Pine Street was also traveling westbound directly behind Singh’s vehicle. According to the report, Lawrence allegedly failed to reduce speed and rear-ended Singh’s vehicle sending Singh’s vehicle off the roadway to the right causing it to roll onto its side.

Lawrence and Singh’s vehicle both sustained damage over $1,500 and were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Lawrence was arrested and cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and following too closely. He later posted bond and was released from the Morgan County Jail.