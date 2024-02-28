Man Arrested After Vehicle Collision with Passenger Transport Near ISVI

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two vehicle crash yesterday afternoon near the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

Officers and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of East State Street and Howe Street just after 3PM after a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that a vehicle driven by 46-year old Joseph A. Neff of the 900 block of East State Street was traveling westbound in the 600 block of East State Street when it failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 68-year old James R. Hannant of Griggsville that was stopped in the roadway facing westbound for a passenger transport.

Neff was cited for improper lane usage and placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash. Neff’s vehicle was towed from the scene due to the arrest.

Hannant’s vehicle was driven from the scene with damage to the rear bumper. No injuries were reported.