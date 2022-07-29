Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve

One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries.

LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning.

According to police reports, the driver of the unidentified vehicle, 37 year old Christan J. Valencia of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was found with lacerations and a cut to his head at the scene. His passenger, 35 year old Tiffany N. West also of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was found with lacerations and a cut to the arm on the scene. Both were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for the injuries.

Valencia was later booked into the Morgan County Jail at 4:52 this morning for driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license. He remains held without bond at the jail.