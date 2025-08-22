Man arrested for electric scooter theft

Jacksonville Police have arrested a man in relation to theft of an electric scooter that took place just over a month ago.

According to Jacksonville Police reports from July 19, a caller reported at approximately 1:41 a.m. their electric scooter had been stolen within the past hour from the front of KJB’s Pint Haus on East State Street. The scooter was valued around $3,000.

The owner later reported the scooter was found outside of town abandoned and severely damaged on July 25 after someone reported it to police. Upon further investigation, police were able to distinguish a person of interest in the case with the help of security camera footage among other techniques.

Shortly before 1 p.m. today, officers located the person of interest in the 400 block of Sherman Street and arrested Ashton D. Haley, 41, of the 500 block of West Walnut Street for felony theft. Haley was later released with a notice to appear in court.