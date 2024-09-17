Man Arrested For Firing Gun Near an East Side Trailer Park

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a reported shots fired incident near a trailer park yesterday afternoon.

Officers received a report of shots being fired along Mauvaisterre Creek just north of Cedarbrook Estates along the 1000 block of Routt Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male subject walking in the area near Routt and Johnson Street and arrested him.

22-year old Joshua E. Desherlia of the 700 block of East Chambers Street was reported to be in possession of a handgun after a search and allegedly admitted to police that he had fired off the rounds. Police say Desherlia does not have a valid FOID Card.

Desherlia was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.