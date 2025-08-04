Man arrested for Oct. 2023 Jacksonville convenience store attack with a baseball bat receives probation

A Jacksonville man arrested in October 2024 for allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat inside of a convenience store has pleaded guilty in Morgan County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Tyler C. Hilliard, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, at a stipulated bench trial setting back on May 21. A charge of Class 4 felony Mob Action and Violence was dropped per the plea agreement.

Hilliard was arrested on July 29, 2024 by Jacksonville Police as a suspect in an October 11, 2023 beating that took place at the Conoco gas station in the 100 block of West Walnut Street. A woman told police she was in the store about 12:59 p.m. when two people entered and hit her multiple times with a baseball bat and an unspecified metal object. The victim received severe head and body injuries from the incident.

The other person arrested for the attack, Severa T. Waters, 25, had charges of aggravated assault dismissed in September 2024.

Hilliard was sentenced on Thursday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif to 2 1/2 years of adult probation, 90 days in the Morgan County Jail, and ordered payment of a fine. Hilliard was given credit for a single day served.