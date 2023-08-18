Man Arrested For Pleasant Hill High Speed Chase During 2022 Homecoming Festivities Sentenced

A Pike County man arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties last year during a high school homecoming events has been sentenced to probation.

39-year old Jeremy A. Miller of Griggsville pleaded guilty to a single count of driving under the influence of alcohol. The charge stems from a September 24, 2022 incident in which Miller was pursued in a truck on Illinois Route 96 in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued Miller after he fled an attempted traffic stop. Pike County Deputies joined in the chase at the Pike County lane but soon terminated the pursuit as Miller’s truck entered Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Hill homecoming events were in progress and officers didn’t want to further endanger the public. According to reports, Miller’s truck reached speeds of 100 miles per hour while passing near Pleasant Hill High School.

Deputies from both departments restarted the chase after Miller’s truck entered Pike County Highway 11 heading northbound toward Pittsfield. Miller’s truck eventually struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to lose control, and eventually becoming inoperable.

Miller’s charges in Calhoun County of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding were dismissed last month.

Miller had ten other traffic violations from the incident in Pike County dropped per the open plea agreement on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine.