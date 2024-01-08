Man Arrested for Possessing Stolen Vehicle, Steals Morgan Jail Employee Vehicle Upon Release, Arrested in Pike

25-year-old Jessie R. Austin, of Herrick, Illinois was booked into the Morgan County Jail (left) Thursday night, and the Pike County Jail (right) Friday morning.

A Shelby County man was arrested twice in less than 12 hours for possession of a stolen vehicle last week in West Central Illinois.

Last Thursday night, Jacksonville Police conducted a vehicle check in the Wal-Mart parking lot after a vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Nokomis was pinged in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 11:00 pm.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, during the investigation, 25-year-old Jessie R. Austin, of Herrick, Illinois was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for theft by possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving on a revoked license.

Per the requirements of the Safe-T-Act, Austin was processed at the jail and then issued a citation before being released.

Just a few hours later, Austin was found in Pittsfield, Illinois with another stolen vehicle after Pittsfield Police responded to the Casey’s on East Washington Street at approximately 9:30 Friday morning for a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a red Chevrolet Camero.

According to reports by both the Pittsfield and Jacksonville Police Departments, Austin allegedly left the Morgan County Jail upon his release at approximately 8:00 am, and then made entry into the vehicle belonging to an employee of the Morgan County Jail and drove away.

Upon arrival and investigation at Casey’s Friday morning, Pittsfield Police discovered the Camero had been entered into a state database as reported stolen by the Jacksonville Police Department.

According to the Pittsfield Police, Austin resisted arrest but was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into the Pike County Jail where he remains held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing identification, and resisting a peace officer.

The Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition with the court to deny pretrial release. As of the time of the press release, the pretrial release hearing had not been conducted.

Officials say more charges may be pending in Morgan County.