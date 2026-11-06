Man Arrested in 2024 Jacksonville Drug Raid Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

By Benjamin Cox on November 6, 2026 at 4:04pm

A Springfield man arrested during a major drug bust in Jacksonville more than two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

31-year-old Christopher S. Robinson was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless to 180 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Robinson was arrested in May 2024 following a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police, along with the department’s Special Response Team and members of the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of East State Street on May 13th, 2024.

Authorities reported seizing more than half a pound of methamphetamine, approximately one-third of a pound of fentanyl, nearly two pounds of cannabis, prescription pills, cough syrup, and a small quantity of psychedelic mushrooms.

According to federal prosecutors, the search recovered 263 grams of methamphetamine and 166 grams of a substance initially believed to be heroin that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Prosecutors presented evidence during Thursday’s sentencing hearing that Robinson intended to distribute the seized drugs.

Robinson was indicted on federal charges in June 2024 and pleaded guilty in June of this year.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Illinois State Police, and Jacksonville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weir prosecuted the case as part of the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.