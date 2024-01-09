Man Arrested in Pleasant Plains After Multi-County Stolen Vehicle Chase on Saturday

A West Central Illinois man is behind bars in Springfield awaiting charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly crashed a stolen car on Saturday night near Pleasant Plains.

According to Sangamon County scanner traffic, authorities received a report of a stolen gray Honda Acura out of McDonough County traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 125 just before 9PM Saturday night.

According to a Pleasant Plains Police report, the vehicle entered Pleasant Plains on Illinois Route 125 traveling just over 90 miles per hour and was observed by a Pleasant Plains officer and members of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. According to the report, the vehicle nearly rear-ended a truck that had entered Illinois Route 125 from Buckeye Road near the center of the village.

Officers then gave pursuit to the vehicle and noticed debris in the roadway on the east side of Pleasant Plains in the 5000 block of Kinsinger Road. Soon after locating the debris, officers found the car crashed and abandoned in that vicinity. According to the Pleasant Plains Policereport, homeowners in the neighborhood alerted law enforcement of a subject on foot in the area caught on camera in the 5100 block of Kinsinger Road.

Officers then are said to have located 23-year old Cody M. Osborne, last known address not given, and took him into custody without further incident. Osborne was evaluated on the scene by Pleasant Plains EMS, before being released to an American Ambulance crew. Osborne was then transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries due to the car crash.

Osborne was released from the hospital the following day and into the custody of the Springfield Police Department, who took him to be booked into the Morgan County Jail.

According to online Sangamon County court documents, Osborne has been cited for criminal trespass to a vehicle. Pleasant Plains Police have cited Osborne for reckless driving and speeding.

Sangamon County law enforcement officials say more charges may be pending in multiple jurisdictions.