Man Arrested on Warrants After a Report of a Man Walking Around With Assault Rifle

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on out-of-county warrants yesterday around mid-day after reports of a man walking around with a gun in a manufactured home park.

Jacksonville Police were called to the 400 block of Dorset Lane at 11:45 yesterday morning after a report of a man walking around with an alleged assault rifle in the Northwood Manufactured Home neighborhood.

Upon arrival and after a short investigation, officers determined the alleged rifle was a BB gun.

During the course of the investigation, police located 21 year old Juan L. Cruz, listed as homeless, in the 500 block of Stratford Lane and placed him under arrest. Cruz was wanted for a Cass County failure to appear warrant for trespassing and another failure to appear warrant for criminal damage to property.

Cruz is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail on bond.