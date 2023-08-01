Man Arrested on Weapons Charges on Monday After Alleged Mob Action

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a large disturbance with multiple subjects in the 700 block of Bedwell Street on Sunday night.
Police were called at 7:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of West Lafayette Avenue and Bedwell Street after a report of a large fight with a possible gun involved.
Upon arrival, according to police reports, witnessed corroborated that a potential mob action had occurred at the location with many saying a firearm was involved in the confrontation.
Police located and arrested 48-year old Dennis R. Rattler of the 300 block of Pine Street at 12:28AM Monday in the 1600 block of West Walnut Street for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon.
Rattler was later taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for an undisclosed injury, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report.
He remains held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.