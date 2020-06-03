Man Assaults Woman and Steals Car In Jacksonville

An alleged homeless man was arrested after possibly assaulting a woman and taking her car, and then attempted to flee police.

Jacksonville Police were called at approximately 7:44PM Tuesday to the intersection of Clay Avenue and Hockenhull Street. A woman advised police that a man had assaulted her and taken her car after she had given him a ride. Jacksonville Police Detective Doug Thompson said in email communication that the suspect was acquainted with the victim.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect refused to acknowledge emergency lights and sirens. Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Hockenhull Street and the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Police were later able to locate the suspect, 35 year old Eric L. Peters, with a last known address in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue and now listed as homeless. He was placed under arrest for theft over $500, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, failure to obey traffic control devices, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Upon arrival at the Morgan County Detention Facility, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies found a substance containing methamphetamine on Peters during a search while booking.

Peters currently has 2 active cases in Morgan County Court and was last booked into the Morgan County Jail on May 28th. He currently remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.