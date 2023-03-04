Man Being Sought By Mason Co. Authorities For An Alleged Homicide Apprehended by ISP

The Illinois State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for an alleged homicide at a rural Mason County home on Thursday morning.

The ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a suspicious death early Thursday morning at a residence in the 22000 block of Fleming Road near Goofy Ridge, about 11 miles northeast of Havana.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the address at approximately 9AM for a well-being check, and upon arrival, found 69-year old Paul D. Harris deceased near the residence. According to State Police reports, due to the suspicious nature of the death, DCI agents were requested to collect evidence from the scene and interview witnesses. An autopsy on Paul D. Harris is expected to occur at some point on Saturday in Bloomington.

On Thursday evening, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office issued a request for help from the public to locate 41-year old Paul A. Harris. The younger Harris was currently wanted for failure to appear in Mason County Court on charges of felony criminal damage to property over $500 and criminal trespass to a building. However, Harris’ link to Paul D. Harris’ death was not revealed to the public at that time. The public was told not to approach the young Harris but to immediately call authorities to describe his whereabouts.

At 11:40AM Friday, police apprehended Paul D. Harris without incident at an undisclosed location. WEEK in Peoria says the Mason County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the Harrises are father and son. Paul A. Harris is being held on a first-degree murder charge at the Mason County Jail in Havana awaiting a first appearance in court.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 4 at (309) 693-5015 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 543-2231. ISP says currently, no additional public safety concerns are believed to exist. The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time according to police.