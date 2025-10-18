Man Cited After Defficating in Community Park

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 18, 2025 at 10:03am

A Jacksonville man was cited Friday evening for relieving himself in a public park.

Jacksonville Police responded to Community Park at approximately 5:15 Friday evening after a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch reported someone was lying down, and possibly sleeping, by the Ferris wheel with their pants around their ankles.

Upon arrival and a subsequent investigation, 66-year-old David G. Springs, listed as homeless of Jacksonville, was issued a city ordinance citation for public urination/defecation, after it was determined that Springs had defecated in a public park.