Man Cited After Striking Utility Pole on Sunday

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Police made one arrest early Sunday morning.

Both departments were dispatched after a vehicle was reported to have struck a utility pole in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue just after 3:30AM.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 27-year old Kenneth D. Savage of the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue was traveling eastbound in that vicinity when it veered off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the utility pole. The vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Savage was later cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was later released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.