Man Commits Suicide After Leaping from Grain Elevator in Kincaid

A man in Kincaid has died after local authorities say he leapt from a grain elevator on Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, Christian County 911 received a report of a male subject observed walking on top of a grain elevator located near South Main and Beech Street in Kincaid. Deputies from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with the individual from the ground. The male appeared to be in distress, and deputies attempted to establish communication in an effort to de-escalate the situation. Due to limited communication, additional resources were requested.

Midland Fire and EMS were placed on standby, and assistance was requested from the Taylorville Fire Department, including deployment of their ladder truck. Christian County Mental Health Services and the Illinois State Police were also contacted. Despite these efforts, the 35-year-old male jumped from the top of the grain elevator, landing on a lower level. Emergency personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The identity of the decedent has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Christian County Coroner’s Office. No further information has been made available.