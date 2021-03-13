Man Crashes Into Vacant Building, Taken To Passavant

A White Hall man was taken to Passavant Area Hospital last night after a crash into a building. A caller advised Jacksonville Police that there had been a vehicle vs. building accident in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at 8:56 last night. The caller said that the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the vehicle and that the male driver was unconscious.

Upon arrival with LifeStar EMS, Jacksonville Police were able to free 37 year old Lance E. Foley of White Hall from the vehicle and transport him to Passavant Area Hospital. His status is currently unknown.

According to a police report, Foley drove northbound through the traffic light from the Wal-Mart Parking Lot and through both the Steak n Shake and old ShopKo parking lot and struck the front of the ShopKo building head on. The report did not say whether a medical emergency had occurred. Foley’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

No other information is currently available.