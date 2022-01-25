Man Dies In Rural Sangamon Single-Vehicle Crash

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in western Sangamon County yesterday evening.

The Auburn Citizen reports that that Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Curran Road about 2 miles south of Curran at 7:07PM.

Responding deputies reported that a 2021 Mazda SUV was southbound on Curran Road when it appeared that the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and went off the road, where it rolled over and the driver of the vehicle, a 33 year old man, was ejected.

A passing nurse stopped at the crash site and rendered aid. The Chatham Fire Department arrived and took over the scene and transported the man to Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reports the man was reported deceased at 8:04 last night at Springfield Memorial Hospital by emergency room staff from injuries sustained in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled and the identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.