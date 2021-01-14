Man Found Dead in Griggsville Ditch

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Griggsville man. 23 year old Nathan J. Embree was found lying in a ditch on Liberty Street in Griggsville sometime yesterday.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a statement Wednesday night that Embree was unresponsive at the time he was found. An exact time of when Embree’s body was discovered or time of death was not disclosed in the report.

Greenwood is asking the public for any information in this case, especially if anyone observed Nathan Embree walking in Griggsville between the hours of 10:00 am and noon yesterday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 217-285-5011.