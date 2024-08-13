Man Hit & Killed By Train Near Auburn on Friday

A Springfield man was struck and killed by a train late Friday just north of Auburn.

According to the State Journal Register and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified 25-year old Springfield man was allegedly lying on the west side of the railroad tracks in the 4100 block of Ostermeier Road, approximately 2 miles north of Auburn when he was struck and killed by a freight train heading southbound.

According to interviews conducted with Union Pacific Railroad employees at the scene, the train was unable to stop before striking the individual.

In addition to Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies, Chatham, Pawnee and Auburn police responded along with Chatham firefighters.

The incident remains under investigation.