Man Hospitalized Following Saturday Morning Shooting in Jacksonville

One man was hospitalized after a shooting incident in Jacksonville this morning.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Beesley at approximately 10:29 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying in the road near the intersection of Beesley and Farrell. The victim was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an area trauma center. Jacksonville Police say at the time of the release the victim’s condition was unknown.

During the course of the investigation, 59-year old Robert E. White of Jacksonville was located and arrested for aggravated battery with the use of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

White was transported to the Morgan County Detention Facility where he remains held pending a bond hearing.

Jacksonville Police officials say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.