Man Involved In High Speed Chase in Chatham Turns Himself In to Morgan Co. Authorities

A Chatham, Illinois man wanted for eluding officers turned himself in to Jacksonville authorities yesterday afternoon.

30 year old Jordan J. Monroe turned himself in to police on a Sangamon County warrant for Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding Police stemming from an incident on Monday. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 4:30 yesterday afternoon, posted bond, and was released.

According to Springfield Leaks, a Chatham Police Officer was on Illinois Route 4 in Chatham when he clocked on radar a vehicle allegedly driven by Monroe going 81 miles per hour. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Monroe fled. The Officer turned off their lights and did not pursue Monroe because of the Chatham Police Department’s non-pursuit policy.

Monroe’s Car being impounded by police at his residence on Monday. (Courtesy Springfield Leaks)

On Monday morning, Chatham Police then got a search warrant to seize the alleged vehicle from Monroe’s residence in the 1800 block of Spartan Drive in Chatham, but according to police, Monroe was allegedly uncooperative. Another warrant was then issued by a Sangamon County Judge that allowed the officers to enter the garage at the residence to seize the vehicle, a white BMW i8. According to Springfield Leaks, the second warrant was obtained due to Monroe being uncooperative about the license plate number not matching.

According to Sangamon County Court records, Monroe was also charged three weeks ago for Reckless Driving, Reckless Conduct, and Disorderly Conduct.

Monroe is the owner of Urgent Rent-A-Car, who owned and operated the former location on East Morton Avenue in Jacksonville that is now closed.

According to Springfield Leaks, Monroe has came under public and criminal scrutiny for his business practices.