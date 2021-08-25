Man Jailed After Beating Elderly Family Member in Community Park

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after he sent an elderly family member to the hospital.

Jacksonville Police were called to Community Park at approximately 11:50 yesterday morning to a report of two individuals in a physical altercation near a picnic table.

Upon arrival, police found that an 88 year old woman had been severely beaten about the face and head causing severe injury and requested assistance to the scene from LifeStar EMS. According to a preliminary police report, she had severe bruising to the eyes, nose, and face. LifeStar EMS was able to secure the woman with a c-collar and transport her to Passavant Area Hospital for further treatment. As of this morning, her status is unknown.

Police subsequently arrested 29 year old Nicholas C. Lakamp of the 1700 block of Mound Road for aggravated domestic battery. He is currently being held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.