Man Jumps Into IL River at Florence Bridge After Police Pursuit

Several law enforcement agencies and the Morgan County Dive Team responded to the Florence Bridge this morning after a terminated pursuit.

According to preliminary reports, a police pursuit originated early Monday morning in the State of Iowa.

The Illinois State Police report that at approximately 5:30AM Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies began a pursuit with a beige Lexus SUV. Illinois State Police troopers became involved in the pursuit which stretched into Pike County. The SUV ended up crashing at the Florence Bridge near the Pike/Scott County line at approximately 6:30AM. The driver, a male suspect, then exited the vehicle and is said to have entered the Illinois River. A female passenger in the vehicle was immediately taken into custody.

According to reports, at approximately 7:15, the male suspect was located and taken into custody.

According to the Illinois State Police, as of 7:45AM Monday, the Florence Bridge remains closed in both directions.

No further information is currently available.