Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash on Veterans Parkway in Springfield

Springfield authorities say a man was killed when he was struck by a car on Springfield’s west end on Friday night.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reports that an unidentified 57-year old man from Springfield was struck at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and West Washington Street. The man was transported from the scene by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 9:36PM.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.