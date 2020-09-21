Man Killed In Pittsfield Rollover Accident

A Pike County man has died in a single-vehicle accident at midday east of Pittsfield. A 2017 Kia driven by 29 year old Austin M. Sherfy of Barry was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 just east of Pittsfield around 11:25AM today and for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and came to rest in a bean field. Sherfy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

