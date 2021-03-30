Man Killed in Single Vehicle Accident Monday Night in Rural Morgan County

A single vehicle accident in in Morgan County claimed a man’s life last night.

According to a release by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, at approximately 9:30 pm yesterday, a 44-year old man died in a single-vehicle accident at the Concord-Arenzville Road near Baseline Road.

Preliminary traffic investigations indicate that the car was northbound on the Concord Arenzville Road and left the roadway to the left into the west ditch, traveling approximately 150 feet before striking a power pole. Patterson says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Arenzville Fire Department, Chapin Fire Department, Chapin Emergency Medical Services, and Lifestar Ambulance provided assistance at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroners Office.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin