Man Missing in Brown County Found Safe

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 28, 2020 at 9:22am

Johnathan A. Brock was reported missing from the Jensen Woods area north of Timewell on Friday.

Brown County Sheriff’s officials say Brock was found Wednesday evening at approximately 7:30 pm, in a rural area of the county east of Jensen Woods Camp.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for assessment and treatment for exposure.

Sheriff’s Department officials say Brock was was suffering from fatigue, hunger and sunburn when he was located, but otherwise he was in good health when he was found.