Man on Motorized Bike Arrested With Gun After Brief Pursuit With Police

Jacksonville Police arrested a man last night after he led them on a brief chase on a motorized bike and then was later found to be armed.

Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a man on a motorized bike traveling eastbound on East Railroad Street from Church Street at 7:15PM. The subject was described as a black jacket and camouflage hoodie.

The suspect refused to stop for police and continued eastbound until the suspect was eventually pinned in by police at the intersection of Cox Street and East Independence. Officers then arrested then arrested the operator of the bike, 20-year old Thomas E.J. Clawson of the first block of Fernwood Boulevard for aggravated fleeing of police, having no valid driver’s license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Upon further investigation and search, officers also cited Clawson for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition without a FOID Card. Police say that Clawson had a firearm and ammunition on his person after a search. Clawson was taken to the Morgan County Jail.