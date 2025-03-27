Man Sentenced For Burglary at Main Street Office in May 2024

A convicted drug felon is heading back to prison on multiple charges after a plea deal on Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

43-year old Shawn M. Johnson, listed as homeless and formerly of Jerseyville, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Johnson’s criminal history in Jacksonville dates back to 2020, when he was originally sentenced to prison on a methamphetamine charge. In April 2024 upon his initial release, he was convicted of misdemeanor retail theft charges and sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.

On the evening of May 20, 2024, camera footage captured a subject smashing glass and breaking a metal door at the Jacksonville Main Street Office in the 200 block of West State Street. A short time later, officers identified Johnson as the suspect and placed him under arrest for burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While on pretrial release, subsequent arrests occurred for drug charges, felony retail theft, and resisting a peace officer – including an August 8, 2024 arrest in which Johnson was found entering an abandoned home in the 400 block of North Church by Jacksonville Police.

On Tuesday, Johnson was sentenced by Morgan County Judge Chris Reif to a total of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 county fine, and was recommended for placement in a facility with drug and alcohol and mental health treatment. Johnson was given credit for 6 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

