Man Struck With Hatchet in Greenfield Over the Weekend in Domestic Dispute

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a violent domestic incident that occurred this past weekend.

At approximately 1AM on Sunday, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of Walnut Street in Greenfield to investigate a complaint from a male subject who had been attacked by another man with a hatchet.

The victim reported to deputies at a residence in the 800 block of College Street in Greenfield, when he and another male subject of that vicinity got into an argument that ultimately turned into a physical altercation. The victim reported that in the course of that altercation, he was struck in the head with a hatchet by the other man.

According to the report, the victim suffered from a severe head injury and was transported to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton, where he was transferred to another facility for further treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department followed up on the complaint and eventually located and arrested 29-year old Joseph T. House of Greenfield, citing him for aggravated battery. House was taken to and booked into the Greene County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court.

As of this morning, no charges have officially been filed in the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

