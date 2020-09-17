Man Wanted in New York Arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday

A man wanted in New York was taken into custody in Jacksonville Wednesday.

29 year old Jose J. Aviles of Bronx, New York was taken into custody on Wednesday by U.S. Marshal’s task force members out of Springfield.

An officials with the U.S. Marshall’s Office told WLDS News they had been contacted by NYPD to assist in locating Aviles who was originally wanted on a warrant for parole violation, out of New York. The warrant was later elevated to a charge of homicide.

Aviles was located at a residence in Jacksonville, and was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshall’s task force. Officials say NYPD Detectives are traveling to Jacksonville to interview Aviles before pursuing charges of extradition.

Aviles was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 7:30 pm Wednesday evening on out of county warrant charges of second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and carrying or possessing a concealed weapon. Aviles will remain lodged at the Morgan County Jail until he can be extradited to New York.