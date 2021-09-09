Man Who Took Fire Truck on Joy Ride Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Offense

A Jacksonville man who took a fire truck for a joy ride was sentenced in Morgan County Court this week.

30-year-old Cory Fisher of Jacksonville entered a plea of guilty on charges from two separate incidents in court Tuesday.

Fisher faced charges of class 1 felony aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen fire truck, and class A criminal trespass to a vehicle. The charges stem from an arrest on June 6th of this year after Fisher entered the Jacksonville Fire Department’s Big Eli fire engine while it was parked and running in front of the station for maintenance training.

Fisher then took the truck on a joy-ride through the north end of town with two members of the fire department on top of the rigs floor who had been going through maintenance checks at the time. Fisher made it as far as North Church Street before he was apprehended.

He also faced a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams stemming from a February 7th arrest in the vicinity of North East Street.

Fisher pleaded guilty to the possession of methamphetamine charge and the second count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Fisher was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release on the felony possession charge, with all fines, fees, and court costs from a previous drug-related charge reimposed.

Fisher was also sentenced to 180 days in the Morgan County Jail with credit for 90 days served for the criminal trespass to a vehicle charge. The aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen fire truck charge and pending traffic cases were dropped per the plea.