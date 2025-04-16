Manchester Man Gets Probation for child sex materials

A Manchester man arrested by members of the Illinois State Police last May for child sex abuse material possession has been sentenced to probation.

20-year old Jason F. Christian pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography photographs on a digital device, a Class 3 felony on April 9th in Greene County Circuit Court. Christian was arrested by members of ISP’s division of Crimes Against Children Task Force on three counts of child pornography possession. On October 9, 2023, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject was possessing child pornography on an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered digital evidence indicating that Christian was possessing child pornography from his former residence in Greene County.On May 15, 2024, the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Christian with the 3 counts.

Christian was sentenced to 30 months of adult probation, 180 days in the Greene County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,000 county fine. Christian must register as a sex offender.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

