Manchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

A Manchester woman arrested in May of last year on methamphetamine trafficking charges has been sentenced to prison.

43-year old Shanna Smith pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams in Scott County Circuit Court on June 12th.

Smith was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 26, 2023 at her residence in Manchester on the meth delivery charge. She was also charged with aggravated methamphetamine delivery at a residence protected by firearms, possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, and use of property to traffic methamphetamine. The three remaining charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

Scott County Circuit Judge David Cherry sentenced Smith on Monday to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered payment of an undisclosed county fine. She was given credit for 415 days served in the case.

Smith was due to return to court on Tuesday in Morgan County on a petition to revoke probation on an April 2023 conviction for possession of methamphetamine. Smith was on probation in the Morgan County case when she was arrested on the Scott County charges last May.