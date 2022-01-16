‘Mancow’ Muller Running For Illinois Governor

A familiar radio voice to some is throwing is hat in the ring to run for governor of Illinois.

Erich “Mancow” Muller announced his plans to seek the state’s top office this week, according to the Patch in Chicago.

Mancow in the Morning has run as a syndicated radio show in Springfield in years prior. The former child model and actor turned shock jock has been known for his clashes with the FCC over the years. Recently, he hosted a morning radio show on Chicago station WLS from January 2019 to November 2020.

Muller said in a televised announcement on Wednesday that he plans to run as an independent vowing to provide Illinois residents with more freedoms in a state residents have been fleeing and where he said politicians have continually lied to their constituents. Muller says he just wants to revive Chicago and Illinois back to a destination again and likened both to “the haunted house at the end of the street everyone wants to stay away from.”

The 55 year old radio host says he hopes to tackle the state’s gas tax, school choice, and simply leaving people alone to operate their daily lives.

Muller said he is yet to officially file paperwork to get his name on the ballot but is currently working toward what he says is a “viable” campaign.