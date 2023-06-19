Manhunt for Wanted Suspect Ends at Lake Jacksonville

Multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit of a wanted suspect this afternoon.

About 1:30PM the South Jacksonville Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant out of Pike County on 38-year old Devin D. Fair at a room at the Baymont Hotel, located in the 1900 block of Southbrooke Road. Fair then fled from officers on foot after being located. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy shortly after entered the chase after being on patrol in the area. Fair resisted arrest after going back to the hotel and then entered his personal vehicle, a black GMC SUV.

Devin D. Fair (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Dept. File Photo)

A 10-minute vehicle pursuit ensued before officers terminated the vehicle pursuit after losing sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

Murrayville-Woodson Police Chief Derek Suttles soon located the suspect vehicle as well as the suspect near Point 2 at Lake Jacksonville. Fair then was chased into a cornfield. Officers soon came to the lake and set up a perimeter and deployed a drone for overhead visual locating assistance.

A Morgan County Deputy stands on his vehicle looking for an at-large suspect in a cornfield near Lake Jacksonville. (Submitted photo)

Officers soon located Fair and another foot pursuit ensued before he was finally apprehended near Point 9 at Lake Jacksonville by a series of officers from the Jacksonville Police Department. Fair was then attended to by LifeStar EMS personnel for minor injuries sustained during a struggle while he was being apprehended.

After treatment, Fair was brought to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked on charges of aggravated battery, two counts of resisting a peace officer, and possession of methamphetamine.

Fair served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated discharge of a firearm from a vehicle after Fair was alleged to have shot into two occupied homes in rural Cass County, south of Beardstown in 2018.

Fair is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail pending a first appearance in court for a bond hearing.