Manker Issues Letter to AT&T To Address Ongoing Coverage Shortcomings

Village of South Jacksonville Mayor Tyson Manker is taking up a quest with AT&T to improve cellphone service in the village.

WLDS News sought answers into the community’s dead zone in August 2019 with no answers about the dead zones or lack of coverage in the area. The lack of coverage has also been problematic for local law enforcement and area first responders.

Manker has submitted an official letter for a request to build a new AT&T cellular tower. Manker has asked the company to build the tower along Interstate 72 on village property. Manker said on his Twitter that an offer to Verizon is possibly on the way next.

AT&T has not issued a public response to the request.