Manker Reports Previous IMRF Violation by South Jacksonville

Village of South Jacksonville Mayor Tyson Manker has terminated a previous practice involving “off the books” payments to an employee of the village.

In a press release on Friday, Manker says his office self-reported to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s legal division that former Village President Harry Jennings’ administration was unlawfully violating IMRF regulations that prevent retirees from working more than 1,000 hours while receiving retirement benefits.

In the release, Manker says that the Jennings Administration intentionally skirted this regulation by compensating a Village employee with “off-the-books” payments in order to avoid the annual IMRF hourly-work limit. Manker says the practice has been ended and the employee no longer works for the village.

Manker, in email communication about the situation, says he cannot reveal more information on the case.