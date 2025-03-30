Man’s Body Found in Home on West Railroad Street

Jacksonville Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found unresponsive in a home on West Railroad Street early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 2:40AM Sunday officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a residence located on West Railroad. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive individual in the home. The subject, a 24-year old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.

Following the discovery, investigators from the Jacksonville Police Department initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death. Due to the nature of the scene, an ongoing investigation is underway. No further details have been released. At this stage, authorities believe the incident to be isolated.

The identity of the deceased has been withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is being conducted by Jacksonville Police Department, the Illinois State Police, The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and The Morgan County State’s Attorney.

