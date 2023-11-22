March Primary Filing Period Opens Monday

The filing period for election hopefuls opens in Morgan County next week.

County Clerk Jill Waggener says candidates for office can officially file starting on Monday. “Monday the 27th, anyone who is running in the March 19th primary election, the 27th will be the first day you can file your petition. My doors will be open at 8:30, not before and we will accept petitions through December 5th at 5:00 pm.”

Waggener says the March 19th primary looks to be a big election with primary contests for President, state, and local races. Morgan County has a number of contested races already with candidates vying for County Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, and Coroner having already announced their candidacies.

Waggener also says that her office is nearly finished in sending out new voter registration cards for the coming year. “We received the rest of our voter registration cards yesterday via UPS from our vendor.

So we will finish printing the rest of Woodson and get those sent out hopefully by the end of next week since we are working a short week this week. So definitely by the first week of December, everybody should have received a new card and if you have not, please let us know.”

Waggener says if you have submitted a name or address change to her office, once they are finished sending the last cards out next week, her staff will begin to enter the changes and send out those updated cards.